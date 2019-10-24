RJR Wins New Engle Trial, But Court Splits On Case Law

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Thursday overturned a verdict ordering R.J. Reynolds to pay a smoker's widow $2.6 million, but a dissenting member of the appellate panel argued the majority's order for a new trial was too broad and said it misapplied case law. In its 2-1 decision, the First District Court of Appeal ruled that the trial judge handling Linda Prentice's case alleging the wrongful death of her husband, John C. Price, erred by denying R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s request for a special jury instruction on Prentice's claim that it conspired to fraudulently conceal health information about cigarette addiction....

