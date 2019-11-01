Trump Taps Cancer Doc To Lead FDA

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate Texas-based radiation oncologist Stephen M. Hahn to take over leadership of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless. Hahn works at the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center. If confirmed by the Senate, he'll replace Sharpless, who began leading the FDA after former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stepped down in April. Hahn is the chief medical executive and a radiation oncology professor at MD Anderson. Before moving to Texas, he chaired the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Like Sharpless, Hahn had also been with the National...

