Binary Options Fraudster, Co. Must Pay $4.6M In CFTC Win

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A convicted fraudster, his co-conspirator and his British binary options company were ordered to pay millions in fines in a default judgment resolving the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's claims that they used digital assets to bilk investors. Blake Harrison Kantor, who also goes by Bill Gordon; Nathan Mullins, U.K.-based company Blue Bit Banc, and related entities were accused last year of squandering investor funds, using a cryptocurrency to conceal their misconduct and using illegal off-exchange retail swaps. The regulator pushed for a default judgment in May, telling the court that the defendants hadn't responded to the claims. A New York...

