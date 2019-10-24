CVS Yanks J&J Baby Powder From Stores After Recall

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- CVS is temporarily removing bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder products from its shelves after J&J last week recalled a shipment of baby powder following an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that found the presence of asbestos, a J&J spokesman said Thursday. The spokesman said that in response to the voluntary recall J&J announced last week, the pharmacy chain said it's removing all 22-ounce bottles of J&J baby powder products in stores. Last week, J&J said it was recalling a shipment of the baby powder out of an “abundance of caution” in response to an FDA test...

