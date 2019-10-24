Sham TM Applications Down 'Dramatically,' Iancu Says

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A recent rule requiring foreign trademark applicants to hire attorneys licensed to practice law in the U.S. has "dramatically" cut down on fraudulent applications, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu said Thursday. Speaking at the American Intellectual Property Law Association's annual meeting in Maryland, Iancu said the rule, which took effect on Aug. 3, "looks like it's working really well." While Iancu didn't provide any specific numbers, he said the agency is monitoring the results closely. While it’s too soon to tell for sure, the director said, “I like what I’m seeing so far.” The rule requires entities and individuals primarily located in...

