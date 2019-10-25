London Borough Pension Fix OK'd By Watchdog After Penalty

Law360, London (October 25, 2019, 2:08 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said Friday that a London local authority once found to have committed a “catalog of errors” in the management of its pension fund is fit for the purpose again after the regulator intervened. The watchdog said it is confident that the London Borough of Barnet's Superannuation Fund is now being properly managed, after it issued an improvement notice in July. Friday's announcement concludes more than two years of dialog between the authority and the regulator, which began in 2017 when Barnet's failure to provide information in time led to a £1,000 ($1,300) fine — the first ever levied by the watchdog...

