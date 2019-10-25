Yanlord Tender Offer Values United Engineers At $1.2B

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Investment company Yanlord Land Group on Friday launched a takeover offer for United Engineers that values the Singapore developer at 1.66 billion Singapore dollars ($1.22 billion), after nabbing a more than 35% stake in the company. Singapore-based Yanlord Land Group Ltd. said it launched the mandatory SG$2.60-per-share tender offer after building a 35.27% stake in United Engineers Ltd., as required by the Singapore Code of Takeovers and Mergers. The offer is a discount from UEL's SG$2.62-per-share opening price Friday. "We are happy to increase our stake in United Engineers as we are patient investors and believe in the long-term prospects of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS