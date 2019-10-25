Vein Filter Patient Could Die, Philly Jury Told At Trial's End

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman could be staring down death thanks to a clot-stopping vein filter that’s perforated her organs due a defect its Pennsylvania-based manufacturer ignored, a jury heard before going into deliberations Friday. During closing arguments in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, attorney David P. Matthews of Matthews & Associates said every day is only getting worse for his client, Tracy Reed-Brown. His summation capped off two weeks of testimony in the case over the injuries Reed-Brown suffered after being implanted nine years ago with the Option inferior vena cava, or IVC, filter made by Rex Medical LP. After the filter...

