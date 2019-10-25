Reckitt Spared Fees In 'Close Call' After Losing Mucinex Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Reckitt Benckiser LLC won't have to pay attorney fees racked up by generic-drug makers it unsuccessfully sued on claims that they ripped off patents for its Mucinex respiratory relief drug, although a New Jersey federal judge on Friday said the decision on the fees was a "close call." U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb said Reckitt Benckiser's use of expert witness Martyn C. Davies, whose testimony the court found "flawed" and "unreliable," wasn't enough of a basis to declare the case "exceptional" for the purpose of awarding fees to Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. "Even though the court...

