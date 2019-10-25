DC Circ. Wonders If EPA Exemption Spike Warrants Lawsuit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit judges Friday appeared skeptical that critics can challenge the Environmental Protection Agency's willingness to grant an increasing number of biofuel exemptions for small refiners because the agency never formally relaxed standards for winning hardship waivers from renewable fuel standards. In an ongoing appeals court battle, biofuel advocates already lost a bid this spring for an injunction against an apparent EPA policy change that has led to more industry exemptions. The plaintiff, a biofuels trade group, contends that the EPA policy shift favoring exemptions has undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard program. The agency counters that there are multiple ways to challenge the...

