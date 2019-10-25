Texas Justices Won't Hear Gas Co.'s Double-Tax Dispute

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A company's suit asserting that it is being unlawfully double-taxed on its Texas natural gas facility cannot be heard by the state Supreme Court because it is not urgent enough to warrant the court's special jurisdiction, state justices said Friday. Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC's suit asserting that Nueces County and the Nueces County Appraisal District cannot tax its Corpus Christi Bay facility, located on a county line, is not urgent enough for the state high court to use a special state law to exercise jurisdiction, the state high court said. Corpus Christi Liquefaction, or CCL, had requested the same relief given...

