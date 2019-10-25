Concussion Testing Co. Calls Out Competitor In False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Concussion testing company Impact Applications Inc. sued competitor Concussion Management LLC on Friday, alleging the company has misled customers into thinking its products have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are better than Impact's products. Impact Applications claims in its Maryland federal court complaint that it spent a significant amount of money developing its proprietary neurocognitive testing and getting the FDA to approve the products as Class II medical devices. Despite Impact laying the groundwork for other companies to follow suit and get the classification, Concussion Management, which does business as XLNTbrain, has not sought or obtained FDA approval, according...

