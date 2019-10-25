USTR Exempts 83 More Products From 25% China Tariffs

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has announced a third round of products, including ceiling tiles, air heaters, desktop stands, washers and various motor parts, that will be excluded from President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The list of 83 products was unveiled in a notice slated for publication in the Federal Register on Monday, which brings the total number of goods exempted from Trump's latest Chinese tariff order covering $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 131. Trump hit China with the 25% tariff last year as part of the administration's showdown over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS