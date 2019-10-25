Member States Reach Deal On Pact To Nix Intra-EU Treaties

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A majority of European Union member states have agreed on a treaty to terminate their intra-EU bilateral investment treaties, though a "small minority" of member states are not completely on board with the pact's text, according to the European Commission. The commission said that it "welcomes" the endorsement of the treaty reached by the member states on Thursday, a necessary step that these nations had already agreed to undertake earlier this year following a decision by Europe's top court in a case involving the Dutch insurer Achmea BV. The court concluded in that case that arbitration clauses in investment treaties between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS