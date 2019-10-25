OECD Proposal May Increase Multinationals' Worldwide Tax

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development recently proposed that consumer-facing businesses that make nonroutine profits would be taxed in market jurisdictions where consumers are located, regardless of where intangibles are owned or key functions are performed. This so-called unified approach to pricing controlled cross-border transactions attempts to create a single framework from its many past recommendations in an effort to prevent more countries from implementing unilateral — and conflicting — taxing regimes. The arm’s-length standard has been the international norm for pricing controlled transactions for nearly a century. On Oct. 9, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretariat proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS