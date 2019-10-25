Cooley-Led Fertility Benefits Co.'s $130M IPO Misses Target

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Fertility benefits company Progyny Inc. raised $130 million in an initial public offering that saw the Cooley LLP-led company price below its expected range. New York-based Progyny Inc., which manages employee fertility benefits programs, priced its 10 million shares at $13 per share on Thursday, short of its estimated price of $14 to $16. The company is trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under ticker symbol PGNY, where its shares opened at $13.50 on Friday. Progyny specializes in “fertility and family building” benefits, including benefit plan design and a pharmacy benefits program called Progyny Rx, according to its disclosures with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS