Ex-Wells Fargo Worker Admits Role In Film Financing Scheme

Law360, Miami (October 30, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A former Wells Fargo employee on Wednesday became the second defendant to plead guilty in connection with a fraud scheme that federal prosecutors have said stole more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financial backing for movie and theater productions. Benjamin Rafael, 30, pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in Miami. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to seek a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, as part of the plea...

