VA Proposes Tweaks To Third-Party Care Payment Rules

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday proposed to charge third-party payors for VA-paid care at the same rate no matter where care is provided, while also putting stricter limits on those payors' refund and billing format requests. The proposed rule would mean third-party payors pay only what the VA would itself charge when reimbursing the agency for VA-paid or provided care, but would also impose an 18-month deadline for those payors to seek a refund, and stop them from refusing to pay if the VA's bill is not provided in a specific format. "These revisions would clarify VA billing...

