RBS Unlawfully Pressured Property Developer, Trial Hears

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 5:01 PM GMT) -- A property developer suing Royal Bank of Scotland told a London court on Monday that the lender took a “fundamentally flawed” approach and breached its duty of care when it transferred his business to its scandal-hit restructuring division. Hugh Sims QC, counsel for Oliver Morley, said on the first day of what is expected to be a 10-day trial that The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC had failed to adhere to its statutory duties when it used an allegedly unlawful strategy of threats and intimidation to push the property developer’s company into its now-notorious Global Restructuring Group. Morley is suing RBS for about...

