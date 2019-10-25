Ukraine Oil Co. Targets Gazprom Assets In $2.56B Award Row

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Dutch court has allowed Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company to seize shares in a Gazprom subsidiary as it looks to enforce a $2.56 billion arbitral award against the Russian natural gas giant, which it has accused of making fraudulent transfers to avoid making good on the debt. Naftogaz on Friday said the Amsterdam District Court had approved its application to attach 100% of the shares on Gazprom subsidiary South Stream Transport BV. The Ukrainian company said it requested the seizure order to prevent Gazprom "from taking further steps" to avoid paying the massive award, which was issued in February...

