Judge Will Rethink Recusal Over Ex-Clerk Working On Case

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has agreed to reconsider not stepping down from overseeing a decades-old Clean Water Act lawsuit over concerns that a government attorney working on the case had once served as one of her law clerks. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody said on Thursday that she would rethink her decision because Pennsylvania resident Gizella Pozsgai hadn't been given an opportunity to respond to the government's opposition to her motion to disqualify the attorney. In a one-page order granting reconsideration of the matter, Judge Brody said she would give Pozsgai until Nov. 4 to file a reply to the government's...

