PBM Group Says ERISA Trumps New Okla. Insurance Law

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A national association of pharmacy benefit managers asked an Oklahoma federal judge on Friday to stop a law from imposing new requirements on its members from taking effect in November, arguing that the law and regulations from the state's insurance department are preempted by ERISA. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association lodged its Employee Retirement Income Security Act case against the Oklahoma Insurance Department and Glen Mulready, the state's insurance commissioner, challenging H.B. 2632 — the Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act — and certain so-called emergency regulations accompanying the law. "Contrary to its name, the act does not focus on patient...

