'Remain In Mexico' Rule Misapplied In Most Cases, Judge Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The so-called Remain in Mexico program is being improperly applied in more than 90% of cases due to the U.S. government miscategorizing migrants, an immigration judge said in a decision ending deportation proceedings against a Honduran woman and her children. In a Sept. 17 decision released Friday on a retired immigration judge's blog, Judge Lee A. O'Connor said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security inappropriately subjected the migrants to the program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which has allowed the agency to force migrants to wait in Mexico while their immigration court proceedings continue. Only "arriving aliens" — migrants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS