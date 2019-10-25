Cyberattackers Targeting Human Rights Orgs, Report Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen human rights organizations across the globe have been targeted by phishing campaigns that aim to dupe staffers with phony login pages, according to private cybersecurity company Lookout. Researchers with the company said Thursday they had discovered fake domain pages that resemble the legitimate login pages for high-profile organizations including the United Nations, UNICEF and the Red Cross. The phony pages include keystroke logging software that would send a visitor's entered username and password to attackers, the researchers said. As of Thursday, at least six of the phony pages still had active SSL certificates, an encryption security feature...

