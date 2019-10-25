Ethicon Can’t Escape Damages Claims In Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. can't escape damages claims in a Florida federal suit alleging a pelvic mesh made by the company injured a woman on whom it was applied after the judge found Friday it's not immune under New Jersey state law. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro ruled that because the device was not licensed or subject to premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it does not fall under the immunity clause in the New Jersey Products Liability Act, saving claims by Charlotte Salinero and her family over her injury. Salinero and Ethicon had disputed whether...

