Renco Appeals $79M Award To Pensions Over Steel Mill Sale

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Renco Group Inc. said Friday that it will ask the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to review a ruling that the company owed nearly $79 million to the Steelworkers Pension Trust because an arbitrator found a deal to sell three steel mills was structured so the company could duck its pension withdrawal liabilities. In a single-sentence notice given Friday, Renco said it was appealing the U.S. District Court’s Sept. 30 ruling that the holding company had changed the structure of a deal so that Cerberus Capital Management would take more than 20% ownership of subsidiary RG Steel just before its 2012...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS