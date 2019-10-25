House Dems Can See Mueller Grand Jury Docs, Judge Rules

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration must give the House Judiciary Committee redacted portions of the Mueller report and its supporting evidence, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, saying the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry outweighs the need to keep grand jury material secret. A judge has given the Trump administration five days to provide the House Judiciary Committee with unredacted documents from the Mueller investigation that committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, pictured, said will be “critical” to the House’s impeachment inquiry. (AP) Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, who oversaw a grand jury that heard evidence uncovered by former special counsel Robert Mueller in the...

