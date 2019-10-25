Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Dems Can See Mueller Grand Jury Docs, Judge Rules

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration must give the House Judiciary Committee redacted portions of the Mueller report and its supporting evidence, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, saying the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry outweighs the need to keep grand jury material secret.

A judge has given the Trump administration five days to provide the House Judiciary Committee with unredacted documents from the Mueller investigation that committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, pictured, said will be “critical” to the House’s impeachment inquiry. (AP)

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, who oversaw a grand jury that heard evidence uncovered by former special counsel Robert Mueller in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®