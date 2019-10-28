Tax Shelter Accountant's Appeal Too Late, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An accountant accused of promoting abusive tax shelters cannot contest a lower court's finding that the Internal Revenue Service's $2.3 million fine was timely since he missed the deadline to file the appeal, the Seventh Circuit has ruled. Philip G. Groves can't contest whether the penalty should have been subject to a five-year statute of limitations since his challenge to an Illinois federal court order that struck his penalty arguments from the case was filed after the 10-day deadline, the appeals court ruled Friday. “Deadlines are by nature arbitrary, which can make dismissal for failure to comply with them seem particularly...

