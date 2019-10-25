Law360's Pro Say: Legal Weed But Lingering Convictions

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Even as cannabis is legalized in states around the country, previous convictions related to marijuana keep thousands from getting jobs, housing and loans. This week on the Pro Say podcast, editor Jack Karp joins us to discuss how activists are pushing to clean the slate. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 126: As Legal Weed Spreads, Convictions Linger Your browser does not support the audio element. Between 2001 and 2010, more than 8.2 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS