Chinese Distributor Can't Pause US Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Chinese doctor and his distribution company cannot pause a suit from a U.S. medical device company over the alleged theft of its trade secrets, an Ohio federal judge ruled Friday, finding the defendants cannot enforce a clause calling for arbitration in China. U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett rejected arguments from Dr. Jian "Larry" Meng and his company Beijing Medical Scientific, which does business as Med-Zenith, that the litigation should be paused pending the outcome of ongoing arbitration in China that plaintiff AtriCure initiated earlier this year. AtriCure accuses Meng and fellow defendant Dr. Guanglu Bai of using their roles as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS