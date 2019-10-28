Confronting Plaintiffs Attorney Advertising Abuses

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Attorney advertising can be an important way for some types of lawyers to increase visibility and get clients. When such advertising is combined with misleading information or scare tactics, however, there is a significant risk of real harm to an unsuspecting public. In recent years, plaintiffs attorney advertising in pharmaceutical and medical device litigation has grown, and can be found on television, radio and the internet. Some plaintiffs firms even utilize robocalls to contact prospective clients, inquiring about the use of products subject to litigation. After concerns by key stakeholders and state action culminated in a recent public reproach by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS