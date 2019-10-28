EU Grants UK New Brexit Delay As Dec. Election Looms

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 11:06 AM GMT) -- The European Union agreed on Monday to give the U.K. a three-month flexible extension to its date for leaving the EU, giving the government more time to pass key legislation or push for a December general election. EU and U.K. flags flutter outside the British Parliament on Monday as Donald Tusk says the bloc has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year. (AP) European Council President Donald Tusk announced the decision of the remaining 27 EU states to push Brexit back to Jan. 31, pending written formalization. The arrangement would allow Britain to leave the...

