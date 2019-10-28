Applebee's Hit With TM Suit Over 'Vampire' Cocktails

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A California company that sells "Vampire" wine is suing Applebee's for trademark infringement for promoting a cheap Halloween-themed cocktail called a "Vampire." In a lawsuit filed Sunday in Los Angeles federal court, Vampire Family Brands LLC said the use of the name by the restaurant chain and several large franchisees is threatening to overwhelm the smaller brand. "The Applebee's defendants hijacked plaintiff's Vampire mark because they were desperate to get customers into their doors to buy food," the company wrote. "Simply put, the Applebee defendants' marketing of the $1 Vampire cocktail is the antithesis of plaintiff's marketing of Vampire Wine."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS