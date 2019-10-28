Parkland School Shooting Suit's Final Claims Dismissed

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed the remaining claims in a suit brought by 15 survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, dismissing allegations that a police officer assigned to the school violated the civil rights of one of the survivors on the day of the shooting. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom issued a final summary judgment ruling on Friday in favor of former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, who was stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 when 17 students and teachers were killed. The suit had alleged, in part, that Peterson violated the civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS