FERC Orders Vitol To Pay $2.7M For Calif. Market Manipulation

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has hit Vitol with over $2.7 million worth of penalties and disgorgement and fined one of the energy trading giant's employees $1 million after concluding its trading activity manipulated California electricity markets. FERC on Friday slapped Vitol with a $1.5 million civil penalty and ordered it to disgorge more than $1.2 million in unjust profits, saying the company and trader Federico Corteggiano schemed to sell power at a loss in wholesale markets run by California Independent System Operator Inc., or CAISO, in 2013 to eliminate grid congestion they believed would lead Vitol to suffer losses on congestion-related...

