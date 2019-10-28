WTO Dispute Roundup: US Fights Chinese Retaliation

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In Law360’s latest look at the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. looks to stave off retaliatory duties from China, two tariff disputes near their conclusion, and the Appellate Body continues to circle the drain. A New US-China Tariff Squabble Monday’s DSB session in Geneva saw China formally request permission to set duties on $2.4 billion worth of U.S. goods as retaliation for countervailing duties that have been deemed illegal by numerous WTO panels. The U.S. delegation objected to that move at Monday’s meeting, which means that a WTO arbitrator will determine the scope of China’s retaliation. The underlying...

