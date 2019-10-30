Foley & Lardner Adds IP Partner From Winston & Strawn In LA

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has announced that the newest partner in the firm's Los Angeles office is a veteran intellectual property lawyer with a quarter-century of experience who comes to Foley & Lardner after a 14-year stint at Winston & Strawn LLP. Stephen Smerek will be working with the intellectual property department and the IP litigation team in the Los Angeles office, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based firm said in a Monday press release. Smerek told Law360 on Wednesday that Foley & Lardner's commitment to its "dynamic and growing" presence in California was a big draw for him. He also said he's looking...

