5 Firms Guide Fintech, Biotech IPOs Totaling $295.8M

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A digital-focused commercial bank and four life sciences and biotechnology entities are planning initial public offerings that are expected to pull in a combined $295.8 million if their shares are priced at midpoint. Silvergate Capital Corp., a California-based commercial bank focused on digital currency businesses, said it plans to offer 3.7 million shares priced between $13 and $15, raising $51.8 million if the shares are priced at midpoint. The offering will see selling shareholders unload roughly 3 million shares while the company sells 770,000 shares. Silvergate said it has already been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS