Key Trump Impeachment Witness Seeks Clarity On Testifying

Law360, Washington (October 28, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Former Trump deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman did not appear on Monday for a scheduled deposition before three House congressional committees involved in Democrats' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, days after asking a D.C. federal judge to rule on whether he's lawfully obliged to comply. Kupperman asked the court on Friday to resolve the "irreconcilable commands" he's faced with by House Democrats and the White House. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon — a George W. Bush appointee — was assigned to preside over the case on Monday. The suit, which names Trump and House Democrats as defendants, includes a...

