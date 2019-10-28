JPMorgan Unit Nabs $1B For Distressed Private Credit Fund

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- JP Morgan's asset management arm on Monday said it clinched a $1.06 billion fund that will target undervalued or distressed assets within the private and public credit markets that the firm believes have the potential to be turned around. The fund, billed as Lynstone Special Situations Fund, comes from JP Morgan Asset Management and eclipsed its original goal of $750 million, according to a statement. It will seek out stressed, distressed and other targets in the private and public credit markets in North America and Europe. According to JP Morgan, those markets contain opportunities in the form of assets that are...

