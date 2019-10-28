St. Louis Cop Wins $20M Verdict In Gay Bias Case

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis jury awarded a police officer nearly $20 million on Friday after finding he was continually passed over for a promotion because he is gay, with a police board member purportedly telling him he'd have to “tone down your gayness” to make lieutenant. The jury in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri, awarded St. Louis County officer Keith Wildhaber $19.9 million in damages in his suit against the county that alleged violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act. Wildhaber won about $12 million in damages for his sex discrimination claim and just under $8 million in damages...

