Gov't Appeals Order To Share Mueller Grand Jury Info

Law360, Washington (October 28, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Two days before a deadline to hand over unredacted grand jury documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, the government filed an appeal Monday and urged a delay of the judge's order while the case goes before an appeals court or even the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Department of Justice lawyers said D.C. Circuit precedent would ultimately vindicate their argument that impeachment inquiries are not judicial proceedings and therefore don't have the authority to review otherwise secret grand jury information. The executive branch warned of irreparable harm if Congress gets a hold of the unredacted documents, with even greater harm...

