Venable Calls For Probe Of Trump Brother's Ties To Contractor

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has urged a U.S. Department of Justice watchdog to investigate potential improprieties stemming from a company's failure to disclose its ties to President Donald Trump's brother before winning a $33 million security systems contract with the U.S. Marshals Service. CertiPath Inc., which provides identity and access credential services, failed to tell the government it is partially owned by SHiRT LLC, a business co-owned by the president's youngest brother, Robert Trump, Venable partner Dismas Locaria said in a July 22 letter to the DOJ's Office of Inspector General. The letter, apparently sent on behalf of an unnamed client, was only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS