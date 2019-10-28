Takeda Hid 'Dangerously Defective' Gout Drug's Risks

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. failed to warn doctors and patients about the risks of taking its "dangerously defective" prescription drug Uloric to treat gout, a man who claims he suffered a heart attack from taking the drug said in an Illinois federal court suit Monday. Peter Gust Karidis says in his lawsuit that he suffered a heart attack as a result of using the gout medication in 2016. He claims the company knew of the link between Uloric and "major adverse cardiovascular events," but entered into a scheme to conceal that connection from the public and submitted false reports to the...

