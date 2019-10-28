Ill. State Rep. Arrested On Public Corruption Charges

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state representative was arrested on a public corruption charge of offering bribes to a state senator he wanted to support a bill, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday. Democratic state Rep. Luis Arroyo waived a formal reading of the complaint Monday but didn't enter a plea during his initial appearance in Illinois federal court. He faces one count of federal program bribery, for what prosecutors say was a scheme to buy a state senator's support for sweepstakes-related legislation for $2,500 a month. Arroyo, elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2006, represents the state's 3rd District, encompassing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS