Philly Jury Hits Vein Filter Co. With $34M Defect Award

Law360, Philadelphia (October 28, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury returned a $33.7 million verdict on Monday after agreeing that Rex Medical LP had defectively designed a clot-catching vein filter that perforated a major blood vessel and became permanently lodged inside a woman’s body. Jurors sided with claims from Georgia resident Tracy Reed-Brown that defects in Rex’s so-called Option filter, which was designed to be removable, had resulted in the device perforating her inferior vena cava, and puncturing her pancreas, aorta and renal vein. The verdict included $30.3 million in punitive damages on top of $3.4 million worth of compensation for medical expenses and pain and suffering....

