Dura Says Zohar's Needs Not A Concern In Ch. 11 Venue Fight

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car parts maker Dura Automotive Systems LLC told a Delaware judge late Sunday that the convenience of attorneys representing bankrupt lender the Zohar Funds was not a compelling factor to move Dura’s Chapter 11 cases from Tennessee. In its response to Zohar’s motion to transfer Dura’s cases to Delaware, the vehicle equipment manufacturer said the Middle District of Tennessee is an appropriate venue for its cases because it's centrally located for its employees, advisers, creditors and suppliers and a transfer to Delaware would make it more difficult to administer its cases. The company said it chose Tennessee for those reasons...

