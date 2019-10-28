Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Argues Kavanaugh Info Is Too Private For Release

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The federal government is defending the Federal Bureau of Investigation's withholding of "unquestionably private" and potentially embarrassing information on Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing the background investigation files being sought by BuzzFeed are protected by presidential communications privilege.

The government was right to exempt from releasing to BuzzFeed Inc. a portion of the information compiled by investigators in the leadup to Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court as it related to alleged conduct when the judge was a "teenager and young adult" and "does not concern the performance of his public duties," according to a memorandum the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies