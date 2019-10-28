UBS Must Pay Ex-Financial Adviser $1.6M In Gender Bias Row

Law360, Boston (October 28, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- UBS Financial Services Inc. and its market manager in Boston were hit with a $1.6 million arbitration penalty after being accused of gender discrimination and retaliation by a longtime financial adviser, according to the judgment obtained by Law360 on Monday. Following a seven-day arbitration hearing, Christine Carona was awarded $1,633,019 in damages, attorney fees and costs after claiming the global investment bank’s Boston manager, James Ducey, tried to block her upward career path and made crude and sexist remarks about her and made derogatory comments about her personal life in front of other UBS employees. When she complained, she said he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS