Foley Hoag Partner Takes Over As AIPLA President

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP partner Barbara Fiacco has become president of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the firm announced Monday. Fiacco, the co-chair of the firm’s patent litigation practice, was installed in the position last week at AIPLA’s annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. She succeeds Sheldon Klein, a principal at Gray Plant Mooty, as president of the 12,000-member IP bar association. The presidency is the latest of several leadership posts Fiacco has held at AIPLA, including second vice president, chair of both the legislation and patent law committees and membership on the organization's executive committee and board of directors. AIPLA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS